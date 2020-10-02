Ford China formally introduced the highly-anticipated Mustang Mach-E at the Beijing Motor Show earlier this week. Ford’s stand at Auto China features a showcase for the brand’s refreshed image and introduces its “Pioneering Innovation” brand spirit to help fulfill its "Best of Ford, Best of China" commitment.

While the Mustang Mach-E will face still competition in China from Tesla, NIO, Xpeng, Volkswagen, Lynk & Co as well as others, Ford China's team is confident the Mustang Mach-E stacks up well against any competitor.

“Every Mustang reflects the evolution of Ford’s innovative spirit and Mustang Mach-E will be a dark horse in China’s high-end all-electric vehicle market,” said Anning Chen, president and CEO, Ford Greater China. “Mustang Mach-E embodies Ford’s pioneering innovation brand spirit and represents a breakthrough for Mustang as a global icon in an electrified future.”

With the Mustang Mach-E debut, Ford kicks off its brand revitalization in China with the introduction of its "Pioneering Innovation" brand spirit, emphasizing a customer-centric business model that is built around performance, technology, design, and world-class customer experience.

However, the question remains: How well will the Mach-E compete in the crowded compact crossover class in China? Ford China's COO of its BEV Division, Izzy Zhu believes the Mach-E is a compelling offering, one that Chinese buyers will gravitate to. InsideEVs had the opportunity to speak with Zhu ahead of Auto China to discuss the Mach-E's introduction and the possible impact it will have on Ford as a brand in China.

Izzy Zhu, COO Ford China's BEV division next to the Mustang Mach-E at Beijing Motor Show

Zhu, having recently joined Ford China after leaving his post as VP of User Development at NIO, explained that he understands the market and competition very well, but also knows the Mustang Mach-E is a special vehicle. Zhu went on to say that he believes Chinese buyers have been waiting for an electric vehicle that has an iconic history, cutting edge technology, long driving range, superb driving dynamics & exceptional performance. The Mustang Mach-E is the only car that checks all of those boxes.

China is the most active "hot spot" for new energy vehicles in the world, and Ford's global electrification strategy as well. The Mustang has always been one of the most popular sports coupes in China, particularly among the younger generation. I truly believe the Mustang Mach-E is absolutely the ONE they are expecting; an all-electric SUV with real thrilling driving performance. Izzy Zhu, COO BEV Division, Ford China

The Mustang Mach-E is set to launch in the US before the end of 2020 and then be available in Europe sometime in early 2021. It won't be available in China until about six months later in the second half of 2021. Pricing and trim levels for the Chinese market have not yet been established. However, we're told the Mach-E pricing will be "very competitive" compared to the cost of a Tesla Model Y.

We're happy to see Ford bringing the Mustang Mach-E to China. It's an indication that they believe it can compete anywhere in the world. What's still unclear is whether the Mustang Mach-E's sold in China will be imported from Ford's Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico, manufacturing plant or built there. We'll continue to keep an eye on this story relay the news as we learn more.