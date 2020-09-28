The ID.4 officially marks Volkswagen's entry into the electric SUV market. While electric cars have been around for some time, electric crossovers are just beginning to come into the mix. Aside from the pricey Tesla Model X, most fully electric crossovers have just entered the game more recently, such as the Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV, and, of course, the Tesla Model Y.

Volkswagen's 'ID' lineup of electric vehicles aims to compete with current rivals' range and price. VW has the resources to offer vehicles at a lower price point than competitors, its cars qualify for the full $7,500 U.S. federal electric car tax credit, and its new EV-specific architecture means impressive range, fast charging, and roomy accommodations.

The UK's carwow provides a deep dive into the VW electric crossover that's relatively brief and well-organized. The publication breaks the information down into short chapters' about each category that's important to car shoppers, and especially EV shoppers. The review covers design, interior, range, electric motor, infotainment, aerodynamics, performance, practicality, safety, and price.

Carwow asks, "Can the ID.4 compete with the Model Y?"

Overall, the publication says the ID.4 looks nice, but it's not so sure about its specs. The ID.4 has plenty of range for the price, but it only has one electric motor, which means a lack of power. Zero to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds is slower than a diesel Tiguan, and not impressive by electric car standards. However, VW has made it clear the ID.4 is not designed to be a performance SUV. Most people don't need the crazy specs that Tesla's vehicles boast. We'll just have to wait and see how the ID.4 sells when it arrives in the U.S.