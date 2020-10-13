Ford revealed its comprehensive charging solutions for Europe, which seems to cover all aspects of owning the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E (in Europe from early 2021).

From home charging, through public charging and access to the IONITY fast charging network for long-distance travel - let's see all the points of the offer, one by one. Ford encourages that the package will result in a seamless, stress-free and confidence-inspiring all-electric vehicle ownership experience.

Standard charging cables

All new Ford Mustang Mach-E to come with two charging cables as standard:

Universal Home Charge Cord (6.7 metres)

The cable to charge from standard domestic sockets and 32 A blue industrial sockets for higher speed charging,

There will be several adapters as the domestic sockets vary between countries.

"Appropriate adapters will be provided for use in the customer’s home market, and additional adapters for travelling will also be available."

The cable to charge from standard domestic sockets and 32 A blue industrial sockets for higher speed charging, There will be several adapters as the domestic sockets vary between countries. "Appropriate adapters will be provided for use in the customer’s home market, and additional adapters for travelling will also be available." FordPublic Charge Cable (6 metres long)

The cable to charge from public/work charging points (Type 2 outlets, Mode 3).

"Compatible with the common charging standard in Europe, enabling customers to easily connect to AC chargers while at work or to top up their batteries while shopping or watching a movie in town. At 6 metres long, the cable helps ensure convenient charging is never out of reach."

Ford Connected Wallbox

In the case of "simple, cost-effective" home charging, the company will offer an optional Ford Connected Wallbox installation in partnership with six partners in 14 initial markets:

Alpiq: Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy

Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Italy Centrica: the UK and Ireland;

the UK and Ireland; DEFA: Norway and Sweden

Norway and Sweden Eneco: the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxemburg

the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxemburg ETRA: Spain and Portugal

Spain and Portugal Zeborne: France

There will be two versions of the wall-mounted wallbox with 7.5-metre cable:

7.4 kW

Charging from 10-80% state-of-charge should take about 8 hours (standard-range battery) or 10 hours (extended-range battery).

Charging from 10-80% state-of-charge should take about (standard-range battery) or (extended-range battery). 11 kW (three-phase)

Charging from 10-80% state-of-charge should take about 6 hours (standard-range battery) or 7 hours (extended-range battery).

Charging from 10-80% state-of-charge should take about 6 hours (standard-range battery) or 8 hours (extended-range battery).

The wallbox is connected, which means that it allows you to check the status remotely:

"Owners can remotely monitor and control the Ford Connected Wallbox from their smartphone using the FordPass smartphone app, 3 enabling them to check on current charge, energy used, and even remotely enable family or friends to use the charger. The wallboxes are weather-proofed for outdoor installation, and are equipped with an integrated 7.5-metre cable."

FordPass Charging Network

Finally, public charging. It will be possible from more than 155,000 charging points (AC and DC) in Europe using a single account. The FordPass Charging Network service is delivered in partnership with NewMotion.

"Customers will be able to use the FordPass app to effortlessly locate, navigate to, pay for and monitor charging at locations across 21 countries – initiating and paying for services from a single account." "*Requires feature activation. FordPass App, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply."

Those who order the Mustang Mach-E this year and into 2021 will receive five years of free access to the FordPass Charging Network and one year of free access to the IONITY network.

Acces to IONITY

One year of free access to IONITY network sounds pretty interesting. Then the rate will be reduced to €0.31 per kWh (instead of €0.79 per kWh standard from IONITY).

According to Ford, at 150 kW, the Mustang Mach-E with extended-range battery, in 10 minutes will replenish around 119 km (73 miles) of range.