The real-world result is better than the EPA and a range of improvements and a new version of the Polestar 2 are coming.
The Polestar 2 recently received an official EPA range rating of 233 miles (375 km), which disappointed many of us because the car is equipped with a 78 kWh battery.
On the other hand, we know that the EPA ratings are under critique (as not representative of real-world, especially for European cars), and the results are often quite far from the WLTP in Europe. In the case of Polestar 2, the WLTP is 470 km (292 miles) - 25% more.
TechCrunch recently had an opportunity to speak with Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath who defends the car, basically saying that in the real-world, P2 can do better than on paper and that the difference to a comparable Tesla Model 3 is lower than on paper (up to roughly 100 miles of EPA range).
Join owners and enthusiasts discussing the Polestar 2 at InsideEVs Forum!
Volvo XC40 Recharge has the same problem by the way (both cars shares the same CMA platform).
Thomas Ingenlath said with a smile: "we know what the car does in reality, we know that in reality, what might look a very big difference [on paper] is not that much of a difference." He adds also that the range is sufficient for day-to-day life.
It sounds like an invitation to test the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3 side-by-side. There will be a difference, but according to the Polestar CEO, for sure not 100 miles - "much much less than the hundred miles".
New longer-range versions coming
There are also other interesting things in the interview that caught our attention.
Polestar CEO said that the currently offered and rated by EPA Polestar 2 is just one version and there are different variants coming. They will have "different, higher EPA [numbers]", but clearly he didn't want to reveal too much yet.
In 2021 there will be a single-motor version of the Polestar 2, which by having the same battery pack, should get more range - slightly more we guess.
Improved efficiency
Thomas Ingenlath mentioned also that the company is learning about Polestar 2 and will be improving its efficiency, through software updates. Hopefully, it will add some miles for new and already purchased cars.
About this article