Less than two weeks left to the world premiere of the all-new and all-electric GMC Hummer EV, which will happen on October 20, 2020 (8pm ET), during Game 1 of baseball's World Series.

GMC picked the date not by accident, as in 2019 some 12 million viewers watched the game, according to media reports.

This year, baseball fans will see also the electric Hummer pickup (which will be followed also by an SUV). Reservations will be opened immediately, although production at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly is scheduled to start in Fall 2021, a full year from now.

Phil Brook, vice president of GMC marketing, said:

"We cannot wait to finally reveal the GMC Hummer EV. We are leaving no stone unturned on reveal day. In terms of audience reach, we anticipate this will be one of the brand's most ambitious stand-alone campaigns ever."

Target/expected specs:

up to 400 miles (644 km) of range

use of GM Ultium Batteries

1,000 hp

11,500 ft lbs of torque

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3 seconds

The vehicles will be equipped with: