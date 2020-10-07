During the third quarter of 2020, BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands) increased its global plug-in electric car sales by 46.6% year-over-year to a new all-time high of 54,719!

It's the highest growth that we saw during the past few years, and because of it, the plug-in share out of the overall volume improved to a record 8.1%!

The positive news for the Group is that the total sales volume of BMW and MINI is also up in Q3 (but not yet YTD).

BMW and MINI plug-in car sales worldwide – Q3 2020

After the first nine months of the year, 116,381 new plug-in cars were sold (up 20% year-over-year). It's about 7% of the total.

The company shared also that around 10,000 sales YTD were of the all-electric MINI Cooper SE, which is not bad.

The regional highlights for the plug-in are as follows:

Europe: plug-in sales up 85.1% year-over-year

North America: plug-in sales up 28.2% year-over-year

China: plug-in sales up 7.4 % year-over-year to 20.713 units

It means that outside of China, BMW Group sold some 34,006 plug-ins.

Details: