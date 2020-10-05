Tesla Model 3 owner Mikethe Bike recently tweeted about a terrible accident he was involved in. He also put together a few videos about the incident.

As you can see from the video, as well as the tweets, the Tesla was involved in a highway crash at a relatively high speed, though it wasn't with a car. Instead, it was with a runaway truck tire.

The Model 3 driver was traveling at 80 km/h while a large semi-truck was approaching from the opposite direction at about the same speed. Somehow, a wheel came off the truck, barreling toward the Model 3. There was no way to avoid it, and it was headed right for the center of the Model 3's front windshield.

The tire didn't simply bounce over the Model 3, but instead, it impacted it in a big way. Looking at the images of the aftermath almost makes it seem as though the Tesla struck a tree. The car's frunk area took the brunt of the heavy tire and caused considerable damage. However, fortunately, Bike was able to exit the car and walk away completely unharmed. He thanks the Model 3 for saving his life.

There's really no way to know how this same type of incident would have impacted any other car. We can assume that the Model 3's frunk construction likely helped take the impact. Regardless, we can say that this is one of many instances where we've seen a Tesla involved in a bad accident, with no harm to the occupants inside.

Bike has already stated that he's ordered another Tesla Model 3. It's hard to argue with his choice since his first Model 3 may have saved his life.

Bike just produced the shorter English version of the video, which is at the top of the page. We've embedded his original video below. Check it all out and then leave us a comment below.