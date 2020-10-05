Apart from trying to prevent third parties from modifying its cars, Tesla decided to give its customers more performance on its own. That's the goal of the Acceleration Boost, and Tesla Raj made the video above to show what $2,000 can do for 0-to-60 mph times in a Model Y. Summing up what the video presents, you shave 0.5 second for that money, from 4.84 seconds to 4.32 seconds.

The goal of the video was to show how easy the Model Y got faster after his owner decided to spend the money Tesla charges for the software upgrade. He just paid for it, waited five minutes for the changes to complete, and that was it. Be careful with the language at this point in the video: it is NSFW.

That led us to remember other performance upgrades currently in the market, such as the ones offered by Ingenext. If you do not remember them, the Electrified Garage was offering improvements developed by the Canadian company.

The Stage 1 Performance Boost was sold for $1,100. This upgrade offers Model 3 owners 50 hp more and reduces 0-to-60 mph times from 4.4 seconds to 3.8 seconds.

The Stage 2 Performance Upgrade, also known as "The Ghost," added 150 hp to the Model 3 Long Range for $2,250. The downside is that it only works with vehicles with 1120980 rear motors. That represents a time reduction from 4.4 s to 3.3 s (3.27 s, in a Rich Rebuilds video). We have checked the prices, and they are still valid.

In other words, with Tesla's solution, you reduce acceleration times in 0.5 s paying $2,000. With the Ingenext solution, you spend $1,100 for a time reduction of 0.6 s. For $2,250 and if you have a Model 3 with a 1120980 rear motor, you can have a little more than double of what Tesla is offering. That is something to think about.

Source: Tesla Raj