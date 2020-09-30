It turns out the Tesla Model 3 Performance and Porsche Taycan Turbo S are practical equals when it comes to track prowess. The Model 3 Performance isn't nearly as quick to 60 mph as the Taycan, but it costs about one-third of the price.

One might expect Tesla's flagship Model S to be the better challenger to the Taycan Turbo S, which is true when it comes to the drag strip. However, we'll have to wait for the upcoming Model S Plaid to have a flagship Tesla track star. In the meantime, the Tesla Model 3 is the automaker's best bet to tackle the twisty stuff.

Tesla Model 3 Performance owner Rex Raikkonen set a goal to try to beat Andy Pilgrim's 2:15.3 Porsche Taycan Turbo S lap around the NCM track (more on that below). He drives a slightly modified Model 3 Performance, which was able to pull off an impressive 2:15.8.

The real problem with beating the Taycan in this challenge is the Porche's quicker acceleration on the straightaways. In addition, Rex probably could have driven more aggressively, and he says the Model 3 was wearing street tires. This is why Tesla needs a car that can rocket through the straight-line sections like the Model S and tackle the curves like the Model 3.

Watch professional racer Andy Pilgrim's 2:15.3 Taycan Turbo S lap via Automobile Magazine on YouTube below. "Pro Racer's Take" is a video series created by Andy Pilgrim and Automobile. Pilgrim hasn't featured a Tesla yet, but hopefully, it's only a matter of time.

Of the 38 cars featured in the series thus far, the Taycan Turbo S comes in at No. 17. If the Model 3 Performance was featured and could pull off the 2:15.8 time, it would be ranked No. 19, just behind the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE and just head of the 2019 BMW M4 CS.