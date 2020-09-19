Porsche just introduced a new all-electric safety car in its Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland series, which this weekend had a 45-minute opening race on the Circuit de la Sarthe, as part of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France.

Meet the Porsche Taycan Turbo version, retrofitted to handle the job, but at the same time remain street legal. In fact, while the racing cars were transported on trucks, the Porsche Taycan Turbo safety car drove on its own from Germany to Le Mans on public roads.

"The car cruised silently westwards over country roads and motorways, past deep forests and awestruck fellow road users. After all, it is not every day that you see a Porsche Taycan on public roads with black, white and red race trim and warning lights on the roof."

With 500 kW of power, 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds and more than 400 km (250 miles) of range, the Porsche Taycan Turbo is a pretty good choice for the purpose.

It's not the first plug-in safety car, as several years ago BMW introduced the plug-in hybrid BMW i8 (and i8 Roadster) safety cars for the Formula E series, but it's one of the first that's all-electric.

