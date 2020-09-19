Mack Trucks (part of Volvo Group) has announced that its first all-electric truck model, the Mack LR Electric refuse truck will enter production in 2021.

It will be manufactured at Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) in Macungie, Pennsylvania, along with other heavy-duty Mack trucks.

Martin Weissburg, president, Mack Trucks said: “Mack’s leadership in the refuse segment goes back more than a century, and we’re pleased to build on that heritage today by announcing the commercialization of the LR Electric model. This clean, quiet and powerful truck demonstrates the very best of Mack innovation and our people, and I couldn’t be more proud to announce our plans to build it.”

Order books will open in Q4 2020, while the customer deliveries are also scheduled for 2021, three years since the first prototype was announced in 2018.

The truck is equipped with Mack’s fully integrated electric powertrain with dual electric motor setup and four battery packs (NMC lithium-ion chemistry)

An important feature of an electric refuse truck is regenerative braking because the vehicle has to stop and accelerate hundreds of times per day. In the case of LR Electric, there is a special "three-mode regenerative braking system".

The EV version can be distinguished from other LR by having a copper (instead of gold) Bulldog mounted on the front of each truck.

"Like other LR models, the LR Electric may be fitted with equipment bodies from a number of manufacturers, allowing the customer to tailor the truck to their specific application. Customers will be able to choose from the same driver/passenger side driving configurations, seating choices and door options offered on the diesel-powered LR. In addition, minimal changes to the gauges and select switchgear were made, allowing Mack to carry over the ergonomic driver-designed LR cab."

