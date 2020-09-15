Honda is finally beginning to step into the electric vehicle game with a bit more promise. The automaker currently sells the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid in the States. There was an all-electric version as well, but it has been discontinued. Most of the talk surrounding Honda EVs is now focused on the Honda e supermini car. Hopefully, that's about to change in a big way in the future.

Honda just officially teased its next all-electric car, which will premiere at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show. Sadly, the single CGI rendering doesn't reveal much, and there is very little information in the press release. We can tell that the car isn't retro-styled like the Honda e, and it appears to be larger and more traditional. albeit modern. If we had to guess, we'd say it's a sedan or crossover.

Honda says the future EV will be the first fully electric Honda model to be sold in China. Honda hasn't yet provided a name for the vehicle or a timeline. Being that it's just now teasing the car, it's referring to it as a concept, and all it has to show is a computer rendering, this vehicle may not be coming to market for some time. According to Autocar, it's not likely that the EV will be sold in Europe or the UK. We can only hope a Honda electric SUV eventually makes its way to the U.S. and sooner rather than later.

Honda will provide more details at the upcoming Beijing Motor Show, which starts on September 26, 2020. The company's exhibit will include the world premiere of the electric concept, as well as the CR-V PHEV, which will be the first Honda plug-in hybrid for the Chinese automotive market. Other electrified models will be on display as well.