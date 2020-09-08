But it's not enough to beat the Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV at roughly 15,000.
August was a pretty decent month for Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 in China, as the latest reports reveal the second best-ever monthly results.
The total MIC sales* amounted to about 11,800 according to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball.
* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.
The production, on the other hand, was reportedly at 12,714 - slightly higher than in July - according to EVProbe, also via Moneyball.
This time, the top-selling model in August in China was not Tesla Model 3, but the 10-times cheaper Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV, estimated at 15,000.
Tesla would have to now step up its game to 16,000 a month to keep up with Wuling in numbers.
Overall, Tesla was the third biggest New Energy Vehicle manufacturer in China, and the third in terms of wholesale shipments after SAIC/SGMW (SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors joint venture) and BYD.
Tesla results in China:
Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 results according to CPCA (sales), MIIT/EVProbe (production):
- August 2020: production - 12,714, sales - 11,800
- July 2020: production - 12,571, sales - 11,041
- June 2020: production - N/A, sales - 14,954
- May 2020: production - 11,501, sales - 11,095
- April 2020: production - 11,211, sales - 3,635
- March 2020: production - 10,158, sales - 10,160
- February 2020: sales - 3,900
- January 2020: sales - 2,620
- December 2019: start of production