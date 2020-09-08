So, you got yourself a Tesla? Most likely it's a Model 3, and perhaps even a Model 3 Performance. Of course, it would be a ton of fun to get it out to the track, but most people don't have the experience or know-how to dive right in.

Fortunately, there's probably a track somewhere near you that you could drive at some point. In addition, there is an abundance of information online about tracks, schedules, fees, public days, etc. Arguably more importantly, you can find information about the actual driving experience, how to prepare, and what you need to know to enjoy the track time while staying safe. Our own Kyle Conner is a solid source for such information.

Once you've hit the track, you may make a list of specific tracks to add to your bucket list. We can only imagine the Nürburgring is on the top of many people's lists. If you live in Europe, driving the 'Ring may be a real possibility. However, those who live in the states don't have it that easy. Either way, there's a whole lot you need to know if you're planning on hitting the 'Ring. This is especially true if you plan on tackling it in an electric car like the Tesla Model 3 Performance.

YouTuber Sebastian Vittel recently spent some time at the famous track with his Model 3. He put together the above video to fill you in on what he thinks you should know before venturing out. Check out the video for all the details. Then, share your own amateur racing advice with us in the comment section below.