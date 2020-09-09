Sweden is an exceptional plug-in car market this year, as so far it grew every single month in 2020. Most recently, sales almost tripled and remain at a near-record level.

In August, some 7,407 new registrations were recorded (up 182% year-over-year), which is about 29% of the total market!

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – August 2020

During the first eight months, some 46,674 new plug-ins were registered. Most of the volume is plug-in hybrids (20% of the entire market). BEVs stand at a decent 7%.

Best selling models

As usual, Volvo, Volkswagen and Kia are the top-selling brands as the consumers are clearly searching for big SUVs or estates.

The two best selling models in August were the Volvo XC60 PHEV (751, currently #3 YTD), and Kia Niro PHEV (627, currently #4 YTD).

A big thing is 284 registrations of the Polestar 2 (7th best for the month), but the top-selling BEV in Sweden is - and very likely will remain through the end of this year - the Tesla Model 3.

Here are detailed numbers via EV Sales Blog: