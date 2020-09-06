The Canadian National Railway (CN) intends to buy up to 50 all-electric trucks for intermodal use from its Quebec-based neighbour - Lion Electric.

For Lion Electric, which so far delivered more than 300 electric school buses, the deal for 50 trucks is the largest order to date (non-binding yet, as we understand). The value of this order exceeds $20 million CAD ($15 million USD).

The order follows a pilot program, which started in April 2019: "These zero-emission trucks, slated for intermodal use, will be tested in a variety of situations and environments across the CN network, from urban delivery, container shuttle service, to port operations."

Lion Electric offers class 5 to class 8 commercial BEVs, including urban trucks, buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit markets.

It's great to see that the Canadian EV truck market also shows signs of life and hopefully soon it will take off at a higher scale.