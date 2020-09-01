Volkswagen announced the return of ID.R to Goodwood for the new Goodwood SpeedWeek event, on 16–18 October 2020.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS) and the Goodwood Revival events were canceled earlier this year due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but it does not mean that we will not see any action. The new Goodwood SpeedWeek (without spectators on site) will get extensive digital reporting and livestreams.

Historic race cars and new vehicles will be driven around the 3.809-kilometer Goodwood Motor Circuit, which opens a new opportunity for the Volkswagen ID.R to beat old records, set in 1965 by Formula 1 racers.

The 500 kW ID.R already holds an all-time record at the Goodwood Hill track (39.9 seconds) set in July 2019. Now, it's time to beat the time of 1:20.4 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit, which should not be difficult, considering 55 years of technology improvements.

"For the ID.R, the outing at SpeedWeek is a bridge between the past and the present day. The current lap record for the Goodwood Motor Circuit dates back to 1965 – set by Formula 1 drivers Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart, who both set times of 1:20.4 minutes in an unofficial Formula 1 race."

Volkswagen ID.R at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Gallery: Volkswagen I.D. R at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed

9 Photos

Volkswagen ID.R holds several records on three continents and this year was supposed to be upgraded. At least in February, the company said that it was working on a next-generation model.

With ID.3 deliveries starting in September and the global premiere of the ID.4 on September 23 we guess that showing ID.R in October will be a great marketing move to attract the media attention to the ID. family as much as possible.