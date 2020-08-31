JATO Dynamics' data for 27 European markets shows that the passenger car sales gradually return to normal, after the COVID-19 lockdown shock.

In July 2020, new registrations decreased by 4% year-over-year to 1.28 million, while the YTD drop is 35%.

Things are completely different in the case of xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs), which are selling better than ever.

In July, some 230,700 xEVs were registered (a new record and the first result above 200,000), which is also a record 18% of the total market!

BEVs: 53,200 ( up 127% year-over-year from 23,400)

The number of all-electric cars available on the market increased from 28 a year ago to 38 now.

PHEVs: 55,800 ( up 365% year-over-year)

( year-over-year) Total plug-ins: 109,000 and 8.5% market share



HEVs: 121,700 (up 89% year-over-year) and 9.5% market share

Total xEVs: 230,700 (up 131% year-over-year) and 18% market share

48% of the electrified vehicles registered in July were SUVs

Compared to 2019 and 2018, the xEV market share was 7.5% and 5.7%.

Already about 1 million xEVs were sold in Europe in the first seven months of 2020.

Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics, commented:

“The rise in demand for EVs is strongly related to a wider offer that is finally including more affordable choices. The higher competition amongst brands is also pushing down prices.” “In contrast to the general trend of increasing demand for electric cars, Tesla is losing ground this year in Europe [Tesla posted a 76% decline to 1050 units in July]. Some of this can be explain by issues relating to the production continuity in California, but also by high competition from brands that play as locals in Europe.”

Plug-in car sales in Europe - July 2020

Here are the lists of the top models in particular xEV categories:

Outside top 10: Porsche Taycan noted 1,498 registrations.