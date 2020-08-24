Rich Benoit may not be working on electric stuff again for ages, but his latest work in the area hit a high note. If you did not expect much of his version of the Tesla Cyberquad, you would be happily surprised with a machine that is able to go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.98 s and a top speed of 102.5 mph. Mind you: we are talking about an ATV. It even has its own winch!

Benoit and Steven Salowsky put a lot of effort into designing and building this electric quad. They are dealing with it for months, and Benoit was disappointed to see how viewers seemed not to care much about the vehicle. With these performance numbers, we doubt anyone will be able to ignore it again. If they do, the youtuber will probably not care while he is having fun with it somewhere.

In this video, Benoit remembers all the process of building his Cyberquad, how much he spent on the used Yamaha Raptor 700R – the donor of the frame, on the Zero motorcycle that supplied the battery pack and motor, and so forth. Salowsky is the man behind the design of the Cyberquad.

The final process was giving the electric ATV the best set of sprockets and, of course, testing the finished beast. Even Chad Hrencecin, from the Electrified Garage, took part in the evaluation sessions and seemed to have a lot of fun with the way the Benoit/Salowsky machine moves around.

Perhaps the funniest and most impressive testing the Cyberquad took was towing Benoit’s Humvee as if it was a Little Tikes Cozy Truck. Despite all the torque and power the Cyberquad currently offers, the youtuber considers giving it even more torque and power in the future.

Benoit promises we will see the thing many more times in his future videos. We only hope he falls in love with another EV soon enough to get back to the electric side. What about the Lucid Air, Rich? With a 517 estimated EPA range and a performance that apparently beats that of the Model S, you just have to wait for the opportunity to rebuild one.