In one of the most recent range tests, Bjorn Nyland checked out a gorgeous, red "entry-level" Porsche Taycan 4S, with Performance Battery Plus (93.4 kWh), equipped with new, narrower and very efficient tires - Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 ev, developed especially for the Taycan - and aerodynamic wheels.

The range results were surprisingly good (well above the WLTP ratings of 386-463 km/240-288 miles, not even mentioning EPA ratings), although Bjorn noted that the temperature conditions were optimum (at least for the first 90 km/h test), which means we can't compare them straight with other models. It's just illustrative.

Results at 90 km/h (56 mph):

range of 579 km (360 miles)

energy consumption of 150 Wh/km (241 Wh/mile)

available energy capacity of 86.9 kWh (out of 93.4 kWh total)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph):

range of 425 km (264 miles) , down 26.6% compared to 90 km/h

, down 26.6% compared to 90 km/h energy consumption of 203 Wh/km (327 Wh/mile)

available energy capacity of 86.1 kWh (out of 93.4 kWh total)

When comparing it with Tesla Model S Long Range Raven (although tested in slightly less optimum temperature conditions), the range was 11% higher - in both categories.

That's really not a huge difference, especially since Model S got 92.7 kWh of estimated usable capacity (5.8 kWh or 6.7% more than Taycan). In other words, in similar conditions, the difference could be surprisingly small.

Tesla Model S LR Raven at 90 km/h (56 mph):

range of 644 km (400 miles)

energy consumption of 144 Wh/km (232 Wh/mile)

available energy capacity of 92.7 kWh (out of 100 kWh total)

Results at 120 km/h (75 mph):

range of 473 km (294 miles)

energy consumption of 196 Wh/km (315 Wh/mile)

available energy capacity of 92.7 kWh (out of about 100 kWh total)

The final question is whether the driving performance (grip) was not significantly affected by the switch to Hankook Ventus S1 evo 3 ev tires?