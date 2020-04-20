All three versions of the Porsche Taycan (4S, Turbo and top of the line Turbo S) are already available in the U.S. Let's take a look at the specs.

All Taycans are available with the same Performance Battery Plus (93.4 kWh). The smaller Performance Battery (79.2 kWh), envisioned for the 4S only, at least for now seems to be unavailable.

Normally the 14.2 kWh option to move from 79.2 to 93.4 kWh in the 4S would cost $6,580 ($463/kWh), but the online design studio says it's a mandatory option. Just like the Fixed Panoramic Roof in Glass ($1,490) and Mobile Charger Connect ($1,120) - an EVSE for Level 1 and Level 2 charging. Without those options, the entry-level 4S with 79.2 kWh should start from $103,800 (MSRP).

Porsche Taycan battery

We gathered most of the EV-related data about the Taycan below to compare them side-by-side.

The most important difference between the versions is the performances. The higher the version, the quicker and more sporty it is.