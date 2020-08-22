Bjorn Nyland recently had an opportunity to conduct a range test of the new Polestar 2, which is rated at 470 km (292 miles) WLTP.

At a constant speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) it achieved about 435 km (270 miles) and had a relatively high energy consumption of 167 Wh/km (269 Wh/mi). The usable energy was estimated at 72.8 kWh (out of 78 kWh total).

The range result is about 86 km (16.5%) lower than in the case of the Tesla Model 3 Performance with mud flaps (521 km / 324 miles) and 7.4% lower than the WLTP combined rating.

At higher speed (by 33%), 120 km/h (75 mph), Polestar 2 was able to do around 305 km (190 miles), as the energy consumption increased by 37% to 229 Wh/km (368 Wh/mi). This time only 69.8 kWh of energy was estimated available.

The difference between the Model 3 tested at the same speed (391 km / 243 miles) was again 86 km (or 22% lower).

We guess that the Polestar has a lower range in big part because it's less aerodynamic than the Tesla. At 2,240 kg, it's also a heavy car.

Gallery: 2021 Polestar 2: First Drive

39 Photos

Polestar 2 specs:

Range target (EPA): 275 miles (442 km)

470 km (292 miles) of WLTP range

of WLTP range 78 kWh battery (324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled)

(324 pouch cells, 27 modules, liquid-cooled) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 300 kW (408 hp) and 660 Nm of torque (one 150 kW and 330 Nm electric motor per axle)

150 kW fast charging capability

Dimensions (L/H/W) 4.6m / 1.48m / 1.95m

Trunk capacity of 440 liter (front and back combined)

based on Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform

* in China battery capacity will be 72 kWh