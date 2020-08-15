South Korea noted a slight 7% increase in plug-in electric car sales during the first seven months of this year, to 22,054, achieving an average market share of 2%.

According to the latest EV Sales Blog's report, Tesla Model 3 remains the best-selling electric car in the country, noticeably exceeding the locally manufactured models, although its share in the EV segment deteriorated from a dominant 45% to (still very high) 31% (at least partially because of the limited supplies, we guess).

In total, some 6,888 Model 3 were registered, compared to 5,120 Hyundai Kona Electric and 2,315 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro). The Chevrolet Bolt EV noted 1,357 units. Relatively strong was also the plug-in hybrid BMW 530e with 1,168 units.

Hyundai Kona Electric Hyundai NEXO

The specific of the South Korean market is high sales of hydrogen fuel cell cars, or rather high sales of the only available volume model - Hyundai NEXO. It noted 3,312 sales, which would place it in third place, if we counted it together with plug-ins. The market share is 0.31%, which also is hard to find anywhere else.

The obvious reason behind the relatively high position of NEXO must be government incentives and Hyundai's push to FCVs. We will wait and see how it develops.