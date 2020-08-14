For the first 1,000 buyers, K27 will start effectively below $10,000, while K23 is under $20,000.

Several days ahead of the official launch of the Kandi K27 and K23 electric vehicles in the U.S. (scheduled for August 18), the company has announced a special promotion to make the offer more affordable.

For the first 1,000 buyers (separately counted for both models we guess), the starting price will be noticeably lower:

  • K27: $9,999 ($3,000 below the initial price of $12,999)
  • K23: $19,999 ($2,500 below the initial price of $22,499)

* Both prices are after the $7,500 federal tax credits.

Without the tax credit, the price is $17,499 and $27,499, which in our opinion is still a lot when compared to entry-level electric cars.

Anyway, those who are interested in the cheapest EV can trigger a pre-order with a fully-refundable $100 deposit and wait for more details. Remember, however, that the "initial focus" is on the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Texas. Deliveries to start in Q4.

A piece of separate news is that the Kandi K27 and K23 EVs will be serviced nationwide by the Wrench, a mobile vehicle maintenance and repair solution.

