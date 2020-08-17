The majority of plug-in electric cars sold in the U.S. are also assembled domestically and the great thing for the local economy is that the share actually increases.

In the archival article, we noted that 65% of plug-ins sold in 2017 were produced locally, while as of 2019 the share expanded to 69%.

Most of the imports come from Japan, Germany, Mexico and South Korea (total of 27%):

U.S. - 69%

Japan - 10%

Germany - 8%

Mexico - 6%

South Korea - 3%

other - 4%

"Note: Plug-in electric vehicles include all-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Source: Argonne National Laboratory, Assessment of Light-Duty Plug-In Electric Vehicles in the United States, 2010 – 2019, June 2020."

We know how important it was to achieve such a result with the launch of Tesla Model 3 (and overall Tesla brand, which produced its cars in California), but there are multiple other locally made BEVs and PHEVs.

Moreover, most of the volume new projects in the plug-in segment also be made in the U.S. (from Ford Mustang Mach-E to Volkswagen ID.4 and from Rivian, to GMC Hummer EV).