It's believed that Ford will increase the Mach-E range ratings following official EPA testing that's apparently being conducted now.

Though the EPA still doesn't have official figures listed for the range of any of the versions of the Mach-E, rumor has it that the initial figures released by Ford will be revised upwards.

The post over on Mach-E Club simply states:

I heard from a dealer friend that Ford told dealers to look for the official range figure to be increased coming soon. Just like how the power figures ended up increasing, the range figures will be increasing after EPA testing is completed.

So, what were the numbers released by Ford? We've laid it all out below. There are many versions of the Mach-E, so range varies dependent on that and we're not sure which (or perhaps all) versions will get the range bump.

Range depends on version (EPA-estimated):

SR, RWD: 230 miles (370 km)

SR, AWD: 210 miles (338 km)

ER, RWD: 300 miles (483 km)

ER, AWD: 270 miles (434 km)

GT with Optional Equipment: 235 miles (378 km)

* SR (standard range battery), ER (extended range battery)

Awhile back, Ford increased the power numbers for the Mach-E, so we're not really surprised by this rumored increase in range.

The power increase is detailed below:

Extended-range all-wheel-drive Mach-E will deliver 346 horsepower/258 kilowatts and 428 lb.-ft. of torque, up from previous estimates of 332 horsepower/240 kilowatts and 417 lb.-ft., right out of the gate – with a targeted 0-60-mph time in the mid-5-second range*

Extended-range rear-wheel-drive models will produce 290 horsepower/216 kilowatts and 317 lb.-ft., up from 282 horsepower/210 kilowatts and 306 lb.-ft.*

Standard-range all-wheel-drive models will pump out 266 horsepower/198 kilowatts and 428 lb.-ft., up from 255 horsepower/190 kilowatts and 417 lb.-ft.*

Standard-range rear-wheel-drive models will deliver 266 horsepower/198 kilowatts and 317 lb.-ft., up from 255 horsepower/190 kilowatts and 306 lb.-ft.*

Ford Mustang Mach-E launch:

initial target: late 2020, at least in some markets delayed until early 2021

several versions and trims, including a limited quantity First Edition and a special GT Performance Edition (Spring 2021)

$500 refundable reservation deposit

Ford Mustang Mach-E specs (U.S.):

SR: 75.7 kWh (288 lithium-ion cells); 68 kWh usable

ER: 98.8 kWh (376 lithium-ion cells); 88 kWh usable

* batteries are liquid-cooled

SR, RWD: in the low six second range

SR, AWD: in the mid five second range

ER, RWD: in the mid six second range

ER, AWD: in the mid five second range

GT: in 4 seconds

GT Performance Edition: in the mid-3-second range

SR, RWD: 198 kW/266 HP and 317 lb-ft (up from 190 kW/255 HP and 306 lb.-ft.)

SR, AWD: 198 kW​/266 HP and 428 lb-ft (up from 190 kW/255 HP and 417 lb.-ft.)

ER, RWD: 216 kW​/290 HP and 317 lb-ft (up from 210 kW/282 HP and 306 lb.-ft.)

ER, AWD: 258 kW/346 HP and 428 lb-ft (up from 240 kW/332 HP and 417 lb.-ft. of torque)

GT: estimated 342 kW/459 HP and 830 Nm (612 lb.-ft.) of torque

GT Performance Edition: 342 kW/459 HP and 830 Nm (612 lb.-ft.) of torque

AC charging

DC fast charging 10-80% in about 38-45 minutes(peak charging rate of 150 kW; 115 kW in entry-level trims)



Cargo Space

Cargo Space (Behind Rear Seat): 29 cu ft/822 liters,

Cargo Space (Behind First Row): 59.6 cu ft/1689 liters,

Front Trunk: 4.8 cu ft/139.5 liter

Warranty: 8 years/100,000 miles (160,000 km)



Ford Mustang Mach-E specs (Europe):

target range of up to 600 km (373 miles) under WLTP regulations

ER, AWD: targeting 337 PS (248 kW) and 565 Nm of torque

ER, AWD, Mach-E GT: 465 PS (342 kW) and 830 Nm of torque and 0-to-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 5 seconds

ER, AWD, Mach-E GT: 465 PS (342 kW) and 830 Nm of torque and 0-to-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 5 seconds rear trunk offers 402 litres of space (and with the rear seats down 1,420 litres of space)

Ford Mustang Mach-E U.S. pricing: