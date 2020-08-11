According to the latest reports from China, Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 sales remained strong in July, although maybe not as high as one might hope.

The total MIC sales* was about 11,041 according to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball.

* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.

It's also significantly less than near 15,000 in June (a rush month) so maybe employees were resting in the first part of the month?

Reportedly, the MIC Model 3 production was 12,571, which is by far the best result (more than three times higher than the second best plug-in model). That's roughly at the 4,000 per week target.

Tesla Model 3 has also about 16.5% share in wholesale shipments of BEVs, according to CPCA, as the overall market is 83,000 (67,000 BEVs and 16,000 PHEVs).

Tesla results in China:

Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 results according to CPCA (sales), MIIT (production):

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) says that in 2020 some 1.1 million plug-in electric vehicles will be sold in China (10% less than in 2019), and about 100,000 will be Teslas.