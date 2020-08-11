No change in July. Tesla Model 3 production and sales are still high in China.
According to the latest reports from China, Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 sales remained strong in July, although maybe not as high as one might hope.
The total MIC sales* was about 11,041 according to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), via Moneyball.
* CPCA reports wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries.
It's also significantly less than near 15,000 in June (a rush month) so maybe employees were resting in the first part of the month?
Reportedly, the MIC Model 3 production was 12,571, which is by far the best result (more than three times higher than the second best plug-in model). That's roughly at the 4,000 per week target.
Tesla Model 3 has also about 16.5% share in wholesale shipments of BEVs, according to CPCA, as the overall market is 83,000 (67,000 BEVs and 16,000 PHEVs).
Tesla results in China:
Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 results according to CPCA (sales), MIIT (production):
- July 2020: production -12,571, sales - 11,041
- June 2020: sales - 14,954
- May 2020: production - 11,501, sales - 11,095
- April 2020: production - 11,211, sales - 3,635
- March 2020: production - 10,158, sales - 10,160
- February 2020: sales - 3,900
- January 2020: sales - 2,620
- December 2019: start of production
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) says that in 2020 some 1.1 million plug-in electric vehicles will be sold in China (10% less than in 2019), and about 100,000 will be Teslas.