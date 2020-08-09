Volvo is on the last straight to launch its all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge P8, based on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA), which was used in more than 600,000 cars.

The CMA is a universal platform for conventional and all-electric models, and aside from the all-new Polestar 2, it was used mostly in ICEs. The list included:

302,856 Volvo XC40 (since 2017)

309,255 Lynk & Co cars: 01, 02, 03 and 05 models

35,708 Geely cars

Polestar 2 Volvo XC40 Recharge P8

Two things are interesting about the CMA. First is how well the all-electric cars will cope with competition, especially with BEVs built on dedicated all-electric platforms. The efficiency might be one of the key factors to observe.

The second thing is the transformation from mostly ICEs to mostly BEVs. Volvo said that from 2025, at least 50% of its sales will be all-electric and the rest will be at least hybrids. It means that CMA, and some other platform in the group, will transform from mostly ICEs to BEVs.

Taking into consideration how many models are offered on the CMA platform, we also wonder when we will see some new mainstream all-electric models in China? It should be an obvious next move.