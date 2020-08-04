Mar10 W6 has posted yet another awesome Tesla race video on YouTube. This one pits the Tesla Model 3 Performance against the all-new Toyota Supra MK5.

The Supra is one of the most highly anticipated gas car revivals in some time. Toyota has talked about reviving it for years, and it finally arrived for the 2020 model year. It made its debut last January 2019 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan.

The gas-powered Supra boasts 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, though this Supra is modified (down pipe, coilovers, aftermarket wheels, and Toyo Proxes tires). This makes it hard to compare specs with the Tesla Model 3 Performance, plus we don't have official figures from Tesla, and electric car horsepower and torque measurements can be inconsistent with gas cars. Nonetheless, the Model 3 Performance is reported to make 450 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque.

Toyota says the Supra will rocket you from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, though independent tests have easily undercut the 4-second mark, and this modded Supra should perform better. According to Tesla, the Model 3 Performance scoots to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds.

This latest video is actually a rematch of the two cars. Mar10 W6 says his friend asked him not to include all the time slips, so he just posted the first one. Perhaps the Supra owner is a bit sad?

They made several passes, though there were camera issues, so not every pass is shown in the video. He points out that in the last race, he used in track mode in the "Drift" setting, which is a 100% rear-axle power bias with stability and traction control disabled. It proved to be about .15 slower.

Check out the video to see the results. We've also embedded the earlier races below. As always, we look forward to reading your comments.