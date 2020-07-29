The Tesla Model Y Performance starts at about $60,000. It has a range of 291 miles, a top speed of 155 mph, and a 3.5-second zero-to-60-mph time. It cranks out about 500 horsepower.

The Lamborghini Murciélago boasts a 6.5-liter V12 engine that makes around 600 horsepower, which is huge for its itty bitty footprint. When it was new, it was priced just shy of $300,000. Just looking at these two cars next to one another tells a story.

Brooks Weisblat of DragTimes has been promising more Tesla Model Y content. For drag racing fans, this latest video is arguably the best Tesla coverage the channel could offer right now.

If we asked you to look at the Instagram photo above and bet on a winner, you may immediately pick the Lambo. However, since we're sharing this video on an EV website, you may think twice and wonder if the Model Y can really pull this off. What if we told you the Model Y wasn't fully charged? It was at about 89 percent. Spoiler ahead!

In the end, Model Y pulled off a quarter-mile time of 11.93 seconds. The Lambo didn't even come close, at just over 14 seconds. However, Weisblat got the jump off the line while the Lambo driver was behind. Can we completely attribute this to operator error? With an EV, you simply press the pedal and get consistent results. That's not the case when piloting a gas car.

No matter how you look at it, it's crazy that a family-oriented crossover can even attempt to match a Lamborghini. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.