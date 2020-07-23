The Tesla Model Y presents multiple quality and paint issues on these first delivered units. That makes anyone wonder how Tesla allows that to happen, but the Q2 2020 Earnings Call might shed light on that. Unfortunately, it seems to relate to a Tesla strategy Philippe Chain revealed a while ago: “deliver now, fix later.”

According to Elon Musk, “demand exceeds supply” even in the face of COVID-19 issues the rest of the industry is facing. In his words, “demand is not a problem, definitely not.”

His main concern now are supply chain challenges the company is facing, such as the Model Y castings. According to Musk, it is proving “tricky to maintain rate.” This is probably one of the reasons they are transitioning it to a single casting. You can check Musk say that thanks to the CleanTechnica video below:

Ironically, the issues the Model Y presents appear not to relate to the castings, but rather to assembly issues. Misaligned door panels, cowl cover preventing the frunk lid from closing, and multiple paint problems. The more recent one is PPF peeling off the paint. Sandy Munro even found an expansion foam bag inside the Model Y his company tore down.

If demand is not a concern, would it hurt to fix these issues before delivering these cars? Considering Tesla apologists claims that there is no competition for the company, would anyone willing to buy a Model Y have any other option available? Why not get “the world’s most advanced paint shop” to Fremont when it was forced to close, as we hoped Tesla did?

We know it is vital to prove Tesla is viable. Posting its fourth lucrative quarter in a row sends a strong message about that, but what about considering this demand indeed translates into faithful customers willing to get a great product? Some of these customers do the “Tesla stretch, such as Troy Bosman and his Model 3 that lost its rear bumper under heavy rain.

Most of the people that have already driven the Model Y say it is brilliant, which will drive demand up even further. We just hope Tesla does not take this demand for granted and decides not to fix the defects as soon as possible. Trusting there will always be a want for something people are complaining so much about is a dangerous, short-term strategy.

Source: Tesla Q2 2020 Earnings Call via CleanTechnica