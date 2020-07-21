Lightning Systems has electrified another Ford model, the F-550 Chassis Cab, using its all-electric powertrain that can be installed in new or existing F-550s.

The Lightning Electric Ford F-550 with a 128 kWh battery (liquid-cooled) can go more than 100 miles (160 km) on a charge. There are two AC charging options - 6.6 kW (standard) or 13.2 kW, and DC fast charging capability - up to 50 kW, which takes 2.5 hours (discharged to full).

The peak power output is up to 180 kW, while the top speed is 65 mph (about 100 km/h).

The list of features include:

"Lightning’s in-vehicle dash screen display, providing drivers real-time range, diagnostics, and efficiency data"

"Lightning Analytics, a cloud-based analytics system that provides predictive maintenance, route scoring, range analysis, driver behavior and geofencing for maximum range and efficiency, also is available. The analytics system provides fleets with real-time information to operate their fleet at peak efficiency."

Lightning Electric Ford F-550 specs:

Orders from fleets are being accepted immediately and in California (one of the main markets), customers can get up to 40-70% off through the California Air Resources Board (CARB)'s Hybrid and Zero Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP). According to Lightning Systems, some other states also have incentive programs.

The Colorado-based company said that so far this year it has delivered more medium-duty electric vehicles than any other OEM, although the exact number was not provided.

The offer includes all-electric versions of Class 3 Ford Transit vans to Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class 8 motor coaches.