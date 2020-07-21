The Renault Twingo Z.E., announced earlier this year, is a new electric model scheduled for market launch in Europe in 2020. It will be produced in the Novo Mesto plant in Slovenia, alongside conventional versions.

The official pricing was not yet announced, but the Twingo Z.E. appeared in the latest edition of the list of EVs eligible for subsidies in Germany, managed by the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA).

The starting net price of the Renault Twingo Z.E. will be €20.831.94, which depending on VAT will be:

16% VAT (by the end of 2020): €24,165.05

19% VAT from 2021: €24,790.00

That sounds a lot for a tiny car with a 22 kWh battery, doesn't it?

The problem with the price of the Renault Twingo Z.E., and other EVs as well - pointed out by PushEVs - is that at high incentives (in Germany it's up to €9,000 off) manufacturers sets relatively high prices, while customers will get the cars effectively much cheaper. The margin on the Twingo Z.E. (at a price two times higher than ICE) must be tremendous.

The question is, whether it's the right way to go, because it's almost certain that at lower subsidies, the initial price would be lower, and more "realistic."

Anyway, we still have to wait for the official pricing of the Renault Twingo Z.E. as well as for the other affordable model from the Renault Group, the Dacia Spring.

