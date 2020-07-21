The Tesla Model S is one of the quickest production vehicles ever produced, and it's getting quicker on a regular basis. However, it won't even touch the upcoming Tesla Roadster in terms of power and acceleration. According to Tesla, the Roadster will rocket from zero to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds, though knowing how Tesla operates, this number may be exceeded in the production model, especially if there are really available air thrusters.

We've seen videos of the Roadster racing to 60 mph, but what might it look like if the all-electric supercar were to race from a stop all the way to its top speed of 250 mph? Apparently, it may be able to do this in a mere 20 seconds. Concept artist Jordi Pau uses CGI to give us a glimpse of what's to come.

Sadly, we've been waiting for the next-gen Tesla Roadster to come to market for some time. It seems we'll be waiting much longer since Tesla just released the Model Y and is prioritizing its Semi and Cybertruck. However, the automaker has a tendency to unveil products long before they come to market.

Unlike some other companies, Tesla has working prototypes of its future vehicles and has even allowed people to ride in them at the official unveiling ceremonies. Not to mention, these vehicles like the upcoming Roadster, Cybertruck, and Semi are out on the road, traveling around the country, charging, and making special appearances from time to time.

Since we don't get to see the "real" Tesla Roadster very often, people have taken to creating simulations. In similar fashion, amateur copies of the Tesla Cybertruck, as well as all sorts of renderings and simulations have flooded the internet. Check out this recent Roadster simulation and then leave us a comment below.