Chevrolet has just revealed that its future plans call for a 400-mile electric pickup truck. Details are sparse, but this truck will challenge the Ford F-150 electric, Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T and more.

News of this electric truck from Chevy comes via the release of its annual sustainability report. Within that 2019 report which was just released yesterday, there's some new info on Chevy's electric truck.

This isn't the first time we've heard a mention of Chevy making an electric pickup truck in the future, but it is the first time in which even just a bit of info was revealed. Chevrolet had previously confirmed plans to build an electric pickup at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant starting in late 2021.

The new bit of info simply states that the Chevy truck will be of the full-size variety and that its targeted range is at least 400 miles on a full charge. Of course, we can safely assume that the truck will use GM's new Ultium platform and battery technology, as we already know that the GMC Hummer electric pickup truck and SUV will both feature Ultium too.

Here's the actual wording on the electric Chevy truck from GM in its sustainability report:

Chevrolet BET Truck, which will be the brand's first electric full-size pickup, offering 400+ miles of range on a single charge.

And that's the only mention, so as we stated, details are very scarce at the moment.

We welcome yet another entry into the future electric pickup trucks segment, which is sure to be among the hottest EV segments in the U.S. market.

See page 39 in the report below for the section on the Chevy electric truck: