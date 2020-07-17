Porsche copes surprisingly well in the first half of 2020, as the brand's global sales decreased by only 12% year-over-year to 116,964. It's a very small drop compared to the overall industry.

We are of course most interested in the all-electric car sales - the Taycan model noted 4,480 sales globally. That's about 3.8% of Porsche's total sales.

" The Taycan likewise continues to be well received by customers: Porsche delivered 4,480 units in the first half of the year within the context of a staggered market launch."

However, if we look more deeply, into the second quarter only, the 3,089 sales actually translated into a 4.8% share out of the overall volume. Moreover, Porsche is already at more than 12,000 annually (Q2 result times four).

About one-fifth of total Taycan sales were noted in the U.S. (1,039 in 2020) and 1,169 cumulatively.

The cumulative sales of the Taycan are probably well above 5,000 globally, although it might be challenging to reach the level of 20,000 this year.

The most popular Porsche models were Cayenne - 39,245 (including ab undisclosed number of plug-in hybrids) and Macan - 34,430.

Porsche sales by market: