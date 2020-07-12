We probably don't have to explain to you that rocketing from zero to 60 mph in under 3 seconds is something that can't be easily explained. We'll be the first to say that experiencing something like this is otherworldly.

As you can see from the video, the guy driving the Porsche Taycan Turbo S appears to agree with us, and we think his facial expressions, body language, shrieks, and giggles seem very authentic. It's not easy to fake that.

Let's face it, electric vehicles provide smooth and instant torque that just can't be found in traditional gas-powered cars. Sure, there are definitely fast gas cars, and some that accelerate quite well off the line. However, the technology just isn't capable of generating instantaneous results, not to mention, there's plenty of variables that make it a challenge to perfect gas-car results and make them easily repeatable.

In an EV, you just step on the accelerator pedal. There's no prep, no revving, no noise, nothing. Step on it and be prepared for euphoria. In a car like the Taycan Turbo S, you can tick on launch control for an even more amazing experience.

Some people may be thinking, wait, I'm not spending $200,000 on a Porsche EV. Well, Tesla's whole line of vehicles will leave you feeling much like the guy in the video. If you aren't a Tesla fan or can't afford one of its cars, no worries. Virtually every EV on the market today is likely to wow you when you step on the pedal. While Tesla and Porsche make the quickest EVs (actually the quickest among all cars) on the planet, it's the tech behind electric cars that makes them lightning quick off the line and virtually silent.

Check out the video for some giggles. Share it with your friends and family who aren't sold on EVs. Then, tell us about the first time you stepped on the pedal in an electric car.