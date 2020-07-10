Production of the Skoda Enyaq is set to start at the end of 2020 and first deliveries are expected to begin in early 2021. The model has yet to be officially revealed, though, and Skoda is still testing camouflaged prototypes; this time one was spotted towing a small trailer somewhere in the Alps.

The Enyaq will be very similar in its overall shape to the Volkswagen ID.4, although it will have unique front and rear fascias, as well as an interior that’s more in-line with the rest of the Skoda range. Several power variants will be available, and the top of the range model is expected to come with all-wheel drive, a combined power output of 302 horsepower and a RS badge (which should also mean it will have stiffer suspension, bigger brakes and more emphasis on being sporty).

Lesser models will be rear-wheel drive-only, and if you want the longest possible range variant, you may want to look at the non-RS with the bigger 82 kWh battery pack. This should grant it a maximum range of as much as 500 km (311 miles); the sportier dual-motor RS model will surely have less range.

Gallery: Skoda Enyaq Alps

22 Photos

We’ll have to wait and see how Skoda positions the Enyaq in terms of pricing, compared to the Volkswagen ID.4. There will surely be some difference between the two, and if the Skoda ends up being cheaper, this will undeniably help increase its popularity, since it has the exact same MEB platform and battery as the VW.