Despite the COVID-19-related lockdown, which slowed down Porsche Taycan deliveries, the results are relatively good.

Porsche delivered a total of 12,192 new cars, which is down 20% year-over-year, but overall demand for the reportedly rebounded since April.

The all-electric Porsche Taycan, which interests us the most, saw some 818 sales, which is 6.7% of all Porsche models sold for the quarter (1 in 15 new).

Unfortunately, we don't know the sales volume of the plug-in hybrid Panamera and Cayenne, but it's already possible that well over 10% of new Porsche models sold in the U.S. are plug-ins.

Porsche Taycan sales in the U.S. in Q2 2020

So far this year, Porsche has sold 1,039 Taycan (1,169 cumulatively), which is not much in the grand scheme of things, although we believe it should gradually increase to at least several thousand per year.

