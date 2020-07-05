Hide press release Show press release

BRING AND POSTEN SELECTS VOLTA TRUCKS FOR EXCLUSIVE FULL-ELECTRIC INNER-CITY PARCEL PICK-UP AND DROP-OFF SERVICE IN THE NORDIC MARKETS

Volta Zero selected by Bring and Posten for trials in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, commencing in Q1-2021.

Bring’s use of the Volta Zero, the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne delivery vehicle, due to commence in Q1-2021.

Bring and Posten, the Nordic region’s leading distributor of parcels, cargo, and mail, has chosen Volta Trucks for an exclusive trial of its forthcoming Volta Zero. The Volta Zero is the world’s first purpose-built full-electric large freight distribution vehicle, and the trial will support Bring and Posten’s significant network of inner-city mail and parcel pick-up and drop-off locations.

With the full-electric, zero-emission truck specifically designed to operate in inner city environments, the Volta Zero will be extensively tested in the locations it was designed to excel in, providing real-world data and driver feedback to engineers in the vehicle development programme.

Announcing the partnership, Per Öhagen, Executive Vice President of E-commerce and Logistics of Bring, said: “Bring wants to be a world leader in making transport climate friendly. By 2025, our goal is that all our vehicles and buildings will be emission neutral. To reach that goal, partnering with companies like Volta Trucks are crucial. To be the first pilot user of a Volta Truck in Scandinavia sends a clear message of our sustainability intent, and we look forward to a good collaboration to develop the emission-free trucks of the future.”

Confirming the partnership between Volta Trucks and Bring, Rob Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, said; “With Swedish and Norwegian founders, Volta Trucks was created with strong Nordic roots. Our mission is to create a purpose-built, full-electric large delivery vehicle that will help improve the safety of pedestrians and other road users and improve the air quality for all.

“I am delighted to be exclusively partnering with Bring to test the forthcoming Volta Zero in the important Nordic markets. Bring’s inner-city delivery vehicle requirements, with their extensive network of pick-up and drop-off locations, perfectly complements the design and performance of the Volta Zero with its 200kms range of full-electric, zero-emission operation. I look forward to receiving feedback from Bring’s drivers of the unique driving environment and the vehicle’s performance.”

The Volta Zero is the world’s first purpose-built full-electric 16-tonne vehicle designed for inner-city freight deliveries, reducing the environmental impact of freight deliveries in city centres. Designed from the ground up with an operating pure-electric range of 150 - 200 kms (95 – 125 miles), the Volta Zero will eliminate an estimated 180,000 tonnes of CO 2 by 2025.

Safety is also at the heart of Volta Trucks, with its ambition of being the safest large commercial vehicle manufacturer. The Volta Zero was designed for electric from the outset, which facilitates a step-change in vehicle and pedestrian safety. Thanks to the removal of the internal combustion engine, the operator of a Volta Zero sits in a central driving position, with a much lower seat height than a conventional truck. This combination, plus a glass house-style cab design, gives the driver a wide 220-degrees of visibility, minimising dangerous blind spots.

The first prototype Volta Zero is currently being built, and will be launched later in 2020, with the first pilot test vehicles due to start evaluation with customers in Q1-2021.

Volta Trucks is a start-up full-electric goods vehicle manufacturer and services company. Volta Trucks has offices in the UK and Sweden and has partnered with a number of industry-leading design and engineering companies to develop the Zero, including Prodrive, Astheimer and Magtec.