Tesla has recently updated its Chinese online design studio and it now shows 635 km (395 miles) of range for the Made-in-China Model 3 Performance version, announced in April and scheduled for Q1 2021.

A prominent Tesla blog, Electrek, alerted the EV world that the Model 3 Performance will have more range "Tesla announces Model 3 Performance range increase in China." We carefully checked the results, as initially the car was rated at 530 km (329 miles). 105 km (65 miles) or 20% more does not happen every day, after all.

As it turns out, there is nothing more than a misunderstanding as the new rating is for the highly optimistic NEDC test cycle, while the previous one was for the more demanding WLTP (it's even in our report from April).

Tesla simply switched from WLTP (a number basically copied from Europe) to NEDC used in China (by the way, NEDC was previously used in Europe). Here is the WLTP rating in Germany:

This example shows us how news can be made out of thin air these days. We are entering an era of producing gasoline from the air after all, at least according to some manufacturers that were supposed to focus on going electric.

Just in case, we add in advance that the Model Y range in China is also shown in WLTP today, and it will probably change to a higher value in the NEDC cycle later (no battery breakthrough needed).

Let's use that opportunity to take a look at the current offer of Model 3 in China:

Updated Tesla online offer in China (USD prices as of June 29, 2020):

Standard Range Plus RWD (MIC): 271,550 yuan ($38,348) - down from 303,550 yuan and 299,050 yuan previously

available now 445 km (277 miles) of range (NEDC) top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds

- down from 303,550 yuan and 299,050 yuan previously available now Long Range RWD (MIC): *344,050 yuan ($48,587) - increased from *339,050 yuan to 344,050 yuan on April 25.

deliveries from June 2020 668 km (415 miles) of range (NEDC) top speed of 225 km/h (140 mph) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.3 seconds

increased from *339,050 yuan to 344,050 yuan on April 25. deliveries from June 2020 Performance, Long Range AWD (MIC): 419,800 yuan ($59,284); pre-subsidies

deliveries from Q1 2021 635 km (395 miles) of range (NEDC); change from 530 km (329 miles) WLTP previously top speed of 261 km/h (162 mph) 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds

deliveries from Q1 2021

* after including a subsidy of 22,500 yuan ($3,166) - previously: 24,750 yuan ($3,495)

