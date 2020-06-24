Earlier this week, we shared the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E order guide with you, compliments of the Mach-E Forum. This is because Ford has released the information to dealerships and opened up the order banks for orientation and training. Now, we have the official all-electric Mustang Mach-E price list.

While the order banks are now open for dealers and have been since Monday, they don't open for reservation holders until Friday, June 26, and unofficially it seems. Reports say the order banks will officially open accompanied by an email directly from Ford, on Tuesday, June 30. Now, Mach-E Forum has shared the Mustang Mach-E price list, complete with MSRP and dealer invoice with holdback.

We've attached the Mustang Mach-E price list below. As you can see, the base MSRP is listed at $43,895 plus a $1,100 destination and delivery fee. This is for the Standard Range rear-wheel-drive all-electric crossover. The range-topping First Edition is listed at $52,700.

It's also important to point out that we just published another article suggesting that some dealers are already marking up the Ford Mustang Mach-E by some $15,000 over MSRP. This is similar to something we saw with the Hyundai Kona Electric in the past.

As more legacy automakers finally bring compelling EVs to market, will limited availability and price gouging be an issue? We'll have to wait and see. At any rate, leave us your thoughts in the comments below.