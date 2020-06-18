Infiniti has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and it drop several models in order to be prevented from losing money. But at the same time, new models will be added to the range, even electrified ones and it seems that all will be performance-oriented.

According to a report published on Automotive News, which interviewed Infiniti’s chairman, Peyman Kargar, who confirmed plans to introduce one pure EV, as well as a "gas-powered EV." While the former seems like a straightforward model, the latter has us a bit intrigued.

It will apparently be a performance-oriented electric vehicle that will have a rather small battery pack (it will rely on the gasoline engine to run continually and produce power); it will also be branded 'e-Power,' suggesting it will be similar to other models sold by Nissan under the same moniker.

However, it will be different from Nissan’s other e-Power models because it will be a performance-focused model. We don’t know exactly how quick this new model will be, but this information, along with the model’s name will be disclosed in a few months.

There will also be a sporty pure-EV too, as well as a high-performance gasoline-burning car. Aside from knowing that they are coming, we don’t have any additional details to share, but we’re hoping to learn more before the end of 2020.

In the interview, Kargar also talked about Infiniti’s DNA, and the fact that the company wants to shift its image more in that direction. And we know it can produce quite stunning cars, although frankly the boldest ones are just concepts - we simply can’t forget the remarkable 2017 Prototype 9 Concept or 2018’s Prototype 10 Concept, and we hope they channel the same energy that created those studies into making the new sporty series models.