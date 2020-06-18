It's almost like you're actually in the driver's seat of this blazing fast, all-electric Porsche.

We always look forward to these Autobahn point-of-view (POV) videos produced by AutoTopNL. They're short, devoid of unnecessary dialogue – there's actually no talking at all since it would really be redundant – and they give us a solid impression of how a car accelerates.

AutoTopNL's latest video features the all-new, all-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S. It's Porsche's first battery-electric car, and this happens to be the range-topping trim, which starts at $185,000. It's important to note that this car isn't actually a 'Turbo,' unless we think of the definition of turbo as fast. Then, the Taycan could be a turbo 10 times over.

According to AutoTop NL, the car boasts 761 horsepower (1,050 NM) and can complete a zero-to-100-kph sprint in just 2.8 seconds. For people on our shores, the Taycan Turbo S will take you from zero to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 260 km/h (162 mph). It joins the Tesla Model S as one of the quickest production cars ever made.

For those unfamiliar, the German Autobahn doesn't have a speed limit, at least in some parts. So, this driver isn't breaking the law. However, regardless of the speed limit, we don't recommend driving on any public road at top speeds. Nonetheless, it's pretty neat to pretend you're in the driver's seat here. Check out the video and leave us a comment below.

Source: AutoTopNL (YouTube)