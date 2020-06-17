Electric cars have to be light, aerodynamic, and efficient. Most classic cars were made without these worries in mind. Some are very proud of their big engines, significant fuel consumption, and other flaws that are considered as qualities. Yet, the world changed in a way these classics do not have much room in big cities, for example. The solution is going electric. Monceau Automobiles decided to offer that for classic Mercedes-Benz vehicles from the 1960s up to the 1980s.

These vehicles are the W107 and the W111 in its many derivatives. Monceau even allows you to choose which of these derivatives you prefer, once the body-in-white is basically the same.

Concerning the EV conversion, the company also offers something standard for all these vehicles. The battery pack comes from Power Battery, and it has a dedicated water-cooling system. Monceau informs it offers 50 kWh, but not where it is located, but we guess it replaces the fuel tank. The company also states it can provide a WLTP range close to 300 km (186 mi).

Regarding the electric motor, it is a permanent magnet axial flux motor, similar to that offered by Magnax. With a maximum of 550 Nm (405.7 lb-ft), it is more torquey than the V8 engines these cars used to offer. Yet, it weighs less than 40 kg (88.2 lbs). The 0-to-100-km/h (0-to-62-mph) time is below 7 seconds, and the top speed must be governed to preserve the range.

Considering what The Drive and the own company say, you can either have your Mercedes-Benz converted, or you can pre-order one of the cars the company has already bought to 3D scan, restore and convert to electricity. There is no mention of the price at the Monceau website, but the Belgium company would charge around $200,000 for the conversion alone, according to the article. Who said good taste comes cheap, right?

Source: Monceau Automobiles via The Drive