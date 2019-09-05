We are about to go to the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and have decided to check the exhibitors. One of them is called eKäfer GmbH & Co. KG. We have sent it a few questions. In fact, it is Murschel, a company that apparently changed its name to eClassics GmbH & Co. KG. Their team was a little secretive, and now we know why: it was a pleasant surprise to discover Volkswagen is involved with eClassics to put the eKäfer in production. Outside of Germany, you will call it by many different names: e-Beetle, e-Vocho, e-Fusca, e-Coccinelle, e-Carocha, e-Maggiolino, to name a few.

Thomas Schmall, former VW of Brazil’s president, is now a Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group Components. And the eKäfer project is a very appropriate way to make the German carmaker achieve its goal of becoming a reference in electric mobility. Only in a very different way.

The company’s primary goal is to make the MEB platform available for small manufacturers – such as e-Go . In that sense, supplying e-up! components to make the Beetle electric is ironic.

After all, it was the Beetle’s chassis and powertrains that made small manufacturers possible in the past, such as Meyers Manx, Gurgel, Puma, and many kit car producers. Automotive evidence that what goes around comes around.

The eKäfer – as eClassics originally calls the e-Beetle – has 14 battery modules borrowed from the e-up! mounted underbody, as we already mentioned. Each of them delivers 2.6 kWh, for a total of 36.8 kWh. The electric motor also comes from the e-up! It generates 60 kW or 80 hp.

The eKäfer has a range of 200 km (124 mi), a top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph), and a time from 0 to 80 km/h (50 mph) in 8 seconds.

While the car is still treated as a concept, there are plans to sell it really soon. Not only the eKäfer, by the way. “We are already working together to prepare the platform for the Bus. An e-Porsche 356 could also be pursued in the future,” said Schmall.

Volkswagen says it is even considering to use the MEB with classic cars. We just wonder how it could do it without compromising the original structure.

Regarding the e-Beetle, it is not precisely a rear-engined car anymore. Or “rear-motored,” which would be more correct speaking of an electric vehicle. The e-up! motor is placed over the rear axle, which allowed eClassics to offer a proper trunk on the eKäfer.

Another visible change is the charging port, hidden under the right tail light. Larger side sills were created to hide the battery pack. The final touch is the digital element on the analogic speedometer. All that tells the eKäfer from a regular one.

Before VW got involved, Murschel – or eClassics – used to take people for a ride in their eKäfer along the Black Forest. “We already offer the possibility to rent an eKäfer for special occasions and tours in the Black Forest, in the Allgäu, and Berlin. People are always very happy about the sight of the historic and original VW and are always amazed and excited at the e-drive experience!” said Uschi Sabine Harrer, Marketing manager for eClassics.

And you thought Volkswagen would retire the Beetle for good, right? Not now. Probably not ever.