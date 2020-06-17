The upcoming two new versions of the Audi e-tron/Audi e-tron Sportback, the e-tron S (SUV) and e-tron S Sportback, will be the top of the line models.

The main difference is the use of three electric motors (two at the rear axle and one in the front) for up to 370 kW (boost output) and up to 973 Nm (717.6 lb-ft) of torque. The 0-100 km/h (62.1 mph) acceleration of "e-tron S" will be improved to 4.5 seconds.

Today, the German manufacturer shared details about the aerodynamic of the Audi e-tron S models, which include:

low drag coefficient ( 0.28 in e-tron S and 0.26 in e-tron S Sportback)

in e-tron S and in e-tron S Sportback) Wheel arch trims (23 mm wider on both sides than on the basic version) with air flow-through as new Audi patent, plus fully enclosed floor pan and controllable cool-air inlet

Virtual exterior mirrors with OLED displays in the interior

a spoiler edge on its trunk lid improves the airflow direction at the rear

Audi e-tron S Sportback333

Optimized airflow through the front wheels: air curtains and airflow through wheel arch trims The controlled airflow at the front wheels is fundamental to the aerodynamics concept. The side air inlets in the front – the air curtains – route the air over a channel in the wheel houses to optimize the airflow to the wheels and the vehicle flank. The airflow through the wheel arch trims serves the same purpose: Narrow horizontal bars in the recesses formed by the widened trims in the front channel the airstream to surround and encapsulate disruptive swirl in the wheel houses. The upshot is “cleaner” airflow along the vehicle flank with reduced flow losses. The design of the 20-inch wheels as well as the tread and the pattern on the sidewalls of the tires have also been optimized accordingly. The airflow through the wheel arch trims helps Audi resolve the conflict of objectives between outstanding aerodynamics and sporty looks. For the first time, the brand with the Four Rings is bringing this innovative, patented solution to high-volume automobile production.

According to Audi, replacing the mirrors with reverse cameras improves aerodynamics by around the same amount as the wheel arches. The German manufacturer even said that roughly 3 km (1.9 mi) of WLTP range can be saved by the virtual exterior mirrors.

Another important thing is the underfloor paneling with spoiler elements, which cleanly routes the air around the vehicle and the standard adaptive air suspension, which at high speeds lowers the body up to 26 mm below the standard height in two stages.

"The underfloor together with the aluminum cover plate for the high-voltage battery is enclosed. The bolting points come with bowl-shaped indentations, similar to the dimples on a golf ball."

Gallery: Audi e-tron S Sportback