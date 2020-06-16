The Porsche Taycan Turbo proved its endurance in a recent 500-kilometer (311-mile) electric car race. The event – “Ignitis ON: get to know Lithuania!” – took place in Druskininkai, Lithuania. Despite much talk about the Taycan's disappointing EPA range estimate, the electric Porsche completed the journey in an impressive 5 hours 47 minutes and 14 seconds.

Just over a minute earlier, a Tesla Model 3 crossed the finish line in the first-place position. The Tesla's official time was 5 hours 46 minutes and 7 seconds. This was the first time a Tesla participated in this revered EV endurance test.

The Porsche Taycan has an EPA-rate range of just 201 miles (323.5 km). However, many people have already proven that it can travel much further on a charge. In addition, the electric Porsche is touted for having a higher maximum charging capacity than other EVs.

According to the EPA, the Model 3 Long Range can travel 322 miles (518 km) before needing to stop for juice. While some people have proven they can achieve such a range, most reports prove that the Model 3 may not quite reach 322 miles on a charge. Still, it has more range than all other EVs on the market, aside from other Tesla vehicles.

Teslarati reported that the Model 3 team had to stop and charge once during the 500-km trip. On paper, the Model 3 can't charge as fast as the Taycan, however, there are a lot of variables involved here. Nonetheless, the charging stop lasted just 29 minutes. We aren't sure if the Tesla charged at a Supercharger, but we're fairly certain, if it did, it wasn't a new V3 Supercharger, which would have sped up the process.

A member of the Model 3 team, Artūras Stelionis, shared (via Teslarati):