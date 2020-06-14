For the first time ever, we get to see the Porsche Taycan right next to the new, upcoming Tesla Roadster. See how they compare right in size and exterior design here.

On paper, the Tesla Roadster is the far more capable vehicle of the two. According to Tesla, the new Roadster will be able to go some 620-plus miles on a single charge. That far exceeds the range of any version of the Taycan (the longest range Taycan, the 4S, is rated at just 203 miles per charge).

Aside from range, the new Tesla Roadster is said to be capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 miles per hour in as little as 1.9 seconds with optional rocket thrusters. There's no car around that can touch that figure, not even the top of the line Taycan Turbo S.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Next To Tesla Roadster

7 Photos

Obviously, the two cars are worlds apart and this very unique video captures that in design form too. The Roadster looks tiny compared to the Taycan. That's no surprise though as the Taycan is close in size to the Tesla Model S and the Roadster is clearly a much smaller vehicle. Take a look at the video and let us know your thoughts on the design of these two amazing electric cars in comments below.

This super unique video comes to us via Alborz Heydaryan of Alborz.Design on Shutterstock. Alborz reached out to InsideEVs and we were so impressed by his work that we've decided to feature some exclusive new comparison videos featuring electric cars in the very near future. If there are any particular cars, trucks or SUVs you'd like to see compared in this way, then let us know in comments below.