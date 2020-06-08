Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 sales in China did not disappoint in May. The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reports sales (wholesale shipments, not registrations/deliveries) of 11,095, which is the highest monthly result so far and three times higher than April.

The production was also high, at 11,501 according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) via Moneyball.

Even despite those not being registrations/deliveries, it seems that the Model 3 once again will be the top New Energy Vehicle in China by a huge margin.

Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model 3 results according to CPCA (sales) and MIIT (production):

A comparison of production shows that BYD was #2 with 7,395 plug-ins.

The overall New Energy Vehicle market seems to have improved by 19.5% month-over-month, and it was now "only" 26% below May 2019.

70,200 (down 25.8% year-over-year)

BEVs: 56,000 (down 27% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 14,000 (down 31% year-over-year)

The passenger car market noted a gain over May 2019, which is even better: